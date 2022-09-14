RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old woman died at the Pennington County Care Campus Wednesday morning.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says detox staff started lifesaving measures on a person who was found unresponsive in the Care Campus. The woman’s name is being withheld until notification of family.

Authorities say there is no preliminary indication of trauma or foul play, but an autopsy has been scheduled. The Rapid City Police Department will oversee the investigation into the unattended death.