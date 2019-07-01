31-year-old Canton man arrested after fleeing police, crashing into 4 vehicles

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old Canton man is facing multiple charges after allegedly damaging four cars following a domestic dispute on Saturday in Canton.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect fled Main Street in Canton in a truck and hit four other vehicles in the process. Authorities caught up to the suspect at Chautauqua Park, where the suspect was trying to get his truck unstuck from the mud from a tree grove. He fled on foot before officers were able to bring him into custody without incident.

The Canton Police Department arrested the man and he is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, DUI 1st offense and felony intentional damage to property.

Witnesses said the man may have been suicidal and armed with a pistol.



