SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old was arrested after a Thursday evening robbery in Sioux Falls.

Cody Woundedshield

Police say the robbery occurred around 8:45 p.m. at the Kum & Go gas station on 11th street and Grange.

The suspect, Cody Woundedshield of Sioux Falls, told an employee he had a gun and left without paying for his items.

Officers were able to locate Woundedshield a few blocks away and arrested him for robbery, obstructing police and spitting on police officers, officials say.

A gun was not located during the arrest.