SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities arrested 31 people from 11 states, including South Dakota, for allegedly planning to riot near a Pride event in Idaho Saturday.

Police found the members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear and began arresting them on the side of the road.

The men were standing inside the truck wearing khakis, navy blue shirts and beige hats with white cloth face-coverings. A tipster saw the group loading the U-Haul with masks and shields and told police the group “looked like a little army.”

Police already had a heavy presence at the Pride event at the time of the arrests.

The suspects were booked Saturday with misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. They’re scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.