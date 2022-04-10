BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — This past weekend saw the annual Wacipi event at SDSU. Beverly Warne from Rapid City was honored for her work as a nurse for 59 years.

“The Wacipi is a dance. It’s been called pow wow, but that seems to give it a flippant kind of a connotation. Wacipi means many things. It isn’t just joyful dancing. It’s dancing with different meanings attached,” Warne said.

Warne is the elder in residence at the SDSU American Indian Student Center this week where she will spend time with students.

“It’s very hopeful that our culture continues to be strong and moving forward. I enjoy seeing all the children here dancing and coming up to shake our hands. All that is teaching them who they are as a Lakota and native and indigenous people, and so part of all this is honoring each other as human beings,” Warne said.

Sunday was also her 83rd birthday.