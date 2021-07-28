$30,000 worth of pigs lost in Lyon County semi, truck collision

INWOOD, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities said $30,000 worth of pigs were lost after a pickup collided with the side of semi in Lyon County.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on July 23 at 9:08 a.m. at the intersection of 180th St. and Beech Avenue near Inwood.

Law enforcement said Joseph Alan Kumlien of Canton, South Dakota, was traveling west on 180th St. operating a semi pulling a trailer loaded with pigs. A pickup operated by Enrique Ham Reimer, of Keyes, Oklahoma, failed to yield to Kumlien and hit the side of his semi, sending him in the roadside ditch of 180th Street.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Kumlien’s lost his vehicle and approximately $30,000 worth of pigs. Reimer’s vehicle had minimal damages to the trailer. Other damages at the scene include approximately $600 of damages to a corn field, approximately $300 of damages to a fence line, and approximately $1,500 of damages to a roadside barricade.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Lyon County Ambulance, Larchwood Fire Department, Larchwood EMS, Ace Towing Inc., Farmers Co-op Society of Sioux Center, Sioux Valley Rendering, and multiple nearby farmers.