$30,000 raised for Kids’ Chance of South Dakota

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — Despite the heat, golfers were able to enjoy the greens at Grand Falls Casino while benefiting a local charity today.

It’s part of the first RAS Golf Classic. The event was able to raise $30,000 for Kids’ Chance of South Dakota.

The organization provides scholarships for kids whose parents were either severely injured or died in a workplace accident.

“I think it will be overwhelming support for Kids’ Chance of South Dakota. We’re so grateful to be the benefactor of these proceeds,” President, Kids’ Chance of South Dakota, Jennifer Andrisen Selzler said.

Since 2016, Kids’ Chance of South Dakota has awarded more than $70,000 in scholarships to 11 students.