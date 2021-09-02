Rapid City Police offering $3,000 reward for information on missing woman

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department is offering a $3,000 reward for information that helps officers locate a 30-year-old woman.

Susan Fast Eagle was reported missing by family on May 13. Law enforcement says they last talk to Fast Eagle on May 3 near Memorial Park in Rapid City. She is described as a Native American woman who is 5-foot-two and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Susan Fast Eagle

Detectives believe Fast Eagle was last seen with 51-year-old Verdell Brown Bull, who was also reported as a missing person to the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

Verdell Brown Bull


If you know where Fast Eagle and Brown Bull are, you should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

Officials say the funds have been authorized by the Community Reward Fund.Rapid City Police.

