SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday morning brought rain to Sioux Falls, and although a planned parade didn’t happen because of the weather, a picnic pressed on at 6th Street and Phillips Avenue downtown.

“The picnic is going on right now,” said Jackie Nelson, recreation manager with the City of Sioux Falls. “Unless I see that lightning get a little bit closer.”

Nelson says the City of Sioux Falls is financing this picnic of hot dogs, chips and water to wash it down.

“I think, all of the events, whether it’s the walk/run that we actually had this morning, the parade, the picnic, the entertainment, it’s bringing community together and just being able to celebrate together, have fun together,” Nelson said.

Planned music from the Sioux Falls Municipal Band and Mogen’s Heroes had to be scrapped, but 3,000 meals stayed on the menu. Tony’s Catering, owned by Tony Bosch of Brandon before he sold it to employees, catered the event. Bosch was on hand and in good spirits for the picnic, where he explained why preparing 3,000 hot dogs isn’t too taxing.

“When you got help like this,” Bosch said. “I got the best employees in the world. So, life’s good.”

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken was there, too.

“Little bit of rain is nice right now, Dan, you guys know we need some rain,” TenHaken said. “Could have used about an inch more, actually.”

But the morning rain eased up, allowing the group meal, and any ensuing conversation, to happen.

“I just talked to a guy just before this interview,” TenHaken said. “Had some concerns about roads and a rezone in the neighborhood that he wanted to talk about.”