300 Sioux Falls students will get Christmas gifts before holiday break

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Some students in the Sioux Falls School District are getting extra Christmas cheer delivered to them this week.

Volunteers were busy Sunday wrapping up that cheer. The Promising Futures Fund of Sioux Falls received an anonymous donation of $10,000 Friday to buy gifts for kids in need. So, 300 kids total from Lowell, Hawthorne and Terry Redlin elementary schools will each get two presents.

“They’re the schools with the highest rates of needs. So the kindergartners and first graders at these schools are going to get these gifts,” Steve Hildebrand, chairman of the Promising Futures Fund said.

These gifts will be dropped off for students on Tuesday before they leave for holiday break.