SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Wounded Knee man is headed to federal prison for his role in a beating death involving a baseball bat.

27-year-old Spencer High Hawk helped kill 18-year-old Dominick Jealous of Him in June of last year.

In September, a jury convicted High Hawk of aiding and abetting second degree murder. Now a judge has sentenced him to 30 years in federal prison.

High Hawk’s father was also accused in the beating death. Eugene High Hawk died earlier this year, so the charges against him were dropped.