The South Dakota Highway Patrol says one person was killed Sunday morning in a crash west of Parkston.

Authorities say a car was traveling westbound on SD Highway 44 when the driver lost control on the icy-covered road. The car went into the ditch and rolled

The 30-year-old female driver was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat-belt.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate.