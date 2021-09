PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pierre woman is being accused of embezzling money from an auto dealer.

A Hughes County Grand Jury indicted 30-year-old Courtney Kay Hall for embezzlement by grand theft from Wegner Auto in Pierre.

The indictment claims the embezzlement happened July. But based on court documents, it’s unknown how long the it was taking place or how much money was taken. Grand Theft carries up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.