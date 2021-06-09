30-year-old Rapid City man dies from injuries sustained in stabbing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a stabbing that has turned into a homicide.

Tuesday night, police were called to an apartment at 10 Surfwood Drive for a report of a stabbing. On scene, authorities say they found a man with a stab wound to the chest. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries.

Wednesday morning, the victim, 30-year-old James Rice, also known as Stanley Kennard III, died from injuries sustained from the stabbing.

34-year-old Ashley Peltier was arrested in connection with the stabbing and is being held at the Pennington County Jail for the offense of second degree murder. 

