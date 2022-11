SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Lake County Man plans to plead guilty to a federal child pornography charge.

30-year-old Jordan Opdahl signed documents admitting to downloading and sharing illegal images using the Kik Messenger app in 2020.

When he enters his plea, he’ll face anywhere from 5 to 20 years in federal prison.

Opdahl is also waiting to go on trial for state charges. In that case, he’s accused of child pornography and sexual contact with a child.