MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials responded to a report of a hunter who had been shot near Red Owl Sunday afternoon.

According to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on the scene around 2:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot one time while walking through a field.

Dylan Evans, 30, of Piedmont was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.