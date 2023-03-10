FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Fall River County Wednesday.

According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was northbound on U.S. 18 near Hot Springs when it left the roadway. The Jeep entered the median and rolled.

Officials say the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle. She was transferred by ambulance to Hot Springs where she later died.

The name of the driver has not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.