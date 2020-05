RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man has died following an officer-involved shooting. The South Dakota Attorney General’s office says 30-year old Anthony Angel died Thursday.

The shooting happened Wednesday night after a Rapid City police officer attempted a traffic stop. It turned into a confrontation, leading the officer to draw his gun. The Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the case at the request of the Rapid City Police Department.