30-year-old arrested for stabbing in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested for stabbing another man Tuesday night in Aberdeen. 

According to Aberdeen police, the stabbing happened in the 900 block of South State Street at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police found the victim had been stabbed in the abdomen after the suspect tried breaking into the victim’s apartment. 

Police arrested Abdihakim Ahmed Ismail and he is charged with aggravated assault. 

The victim went to the Avera St. Lukes hospital, underwent surgery and is expected to be released Wednesday.

