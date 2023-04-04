SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is encouraging people to pedal their way through April.

The Sioux Falls Bike Trail is clear of snow and with warmer temperatures in the forecast, you’ll eventually see an abundance of bicycles.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“As the days get longer and nicer, so do the rides,” Sioux Falls resident Isaac Kaske said.

Isaac Kaske rides every day and says cycling is a good way to clear your mind.

“There’s a lot of mental benefits to it as well as physical, of course,” Kaske said. “It’s a good way to unwind after a day of work, commuting. It’s a good way to get yourself ready for work as well with commuting,” Kaske added.

“It’s an easy way to burn some calories, relax yourself. If you have to leave a stressful day at work, doing it on a bike is way more fun than getting stuck in traffic on the commute,” Spoke-N-Sport manager Peter Oien said.

Peter Oien manages Spoke-N-Sport, which is currently hosting its annual 30 Days of Biking challenge.

“30 Days of Biking at its simplest is just riding your bike every day, it doesn’t matter how far, it doesn’t matter where to, it doesn’t matter with, but getting yourself out and getting yourself on the bike seat for the entire month of April,” Oien said.

There’s no mileage minimum, meaning one block, mile, or trip around the 29-mile bike trail earns you a check mark for the day.

“Just get on the bike. Got your bike set up on an indoor trainer? Hit it for five minutes, head to the gym and ride that stationary bike for a couple of minutes, even do a lap of your garage,” Oien said.

You might even make a friend along the way.

“Tons of people do 30 Days of Biking, so if you’ve ever wanted to find a cycling friend to ride with or a group or something like that it can be an awesome opportunity there,” Oien said.

And if you missed the first three days of the month…

“30 days is the goal, nobody’s perfect here in this world so just get out there,” Oien said.