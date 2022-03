SIOUX FALLS. S.D. (KELO) — Three years ago this week, a storm flooded many areas in and around Sioux Falls.

Rain combined with snow already on the ground resulted in flooding across the city.

Busy roads such as 26th Street and Minnesota Avenue were closed due to the amount of rain. The Lotta and Rose neighborhoods were hit especially hard and many people had to be rescued.

At Dunham Park, the floods washed away the walking bridge. The Sertoma Park bridge was also destroyed.