SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A neighborhood right next to a busy stretch of road in southern Sioux Falls looked dramatically different on Monday than it did exactly three years ago. The area near West Rose and West Lotta Streets just off South Minnesota Avenue near Interstate 229 and the Big Sioux River flooded on March 14, 2019, and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue worked to get people out of their homes.

“The water kept getting deeper and deeper, and it happened really quick, and then all of a sudden it was just all the way up to our house,” Alissa Doom said in 2019. “And they came knocking on our door, telling us they’ll help us get us out.”

“I love the fire department. I watch ‘Chicago Fire’ all the time, so, but these guys are the real deal,” Anthony Heard said in 2019. “They came and got us, appreciate it.”

Regan Smith was emergency manager for the City of Sioux Falls then and he still is now.

“We were several days into the flood fight at that point, and the flood was kind of transitioning from the rain-on-ice event to more a, of a river-affected event,” Smith said Monday.

Rescue efforts started around 2:30 in the afternoon three years ago.

“The waters came up very quickly that day, and we started getting the calls in from Rose and Lotta that they were coming up,” Smith said. “And so fortunately the city has a robust urban search and rescue that includes water rescue, and we put those people in and started evacuating that neighborhood.”

Now in 2022, snow is melting, but you can still see dry pavement. Time has flown.

“Obviously, yeah it doesn’t seem like it’s three years ago,” Smith said. “It seems like it was just last year.”