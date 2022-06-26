PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A 3-year-old child died in a drowning incident near Pierre Saturday evening.

According to the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to a missing child reported to have last been seen near the water’s edge at Farm Island. The family of the missing child and other campers were searching for the 3-year-old when officials arrived.

Divers with the Pierre Fire Department and Rescue and Dive Squad located the body of the child about 30 minutes later.

The body was found approximately 20 feet from the shore in shallow water, not wearing a life jacket.

The name of the victim has not been released to the public.