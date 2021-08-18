3 South Dakota men facing rape charges out of Brule County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three men in central South Dakota are facing multiple rape charges. Our sources tell us the suspects are a father and his two adult sons.

According to court documents, the crimes happened between January 2019 and December 2020 in Brule County.

68-year-old Michael Waldner Senior, 47-year-old Michael Waldner Junior, and 45-year-old Mark Waldner, all face at least one charge of 2nd degree rape and sexual contact with a child under 16-years old. Mark Waldner and Michael Waldner Junior also face additional charges.