3 slayings in Rapid City tied to one suspect

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police in Rapid City have tied the slayings of three people in recent weeks to one suspect and say the case may be drug-related.

The latest victim was found Tuesday in a wooded area north of Sheridan Lake. Twenty-two-year-old Dakota Zaiser, of Rapid City, had been missing since two people were found fatally shot in Thomson Park Aug. 24. Twenty-six-year-old Charles Red Willow and 29-year-old Ashley Nagy, from Greeley, Colorado, were found fatally shot inside a car in the park.

Police say the 37-year-old man wanted in the slayings is in custody in New York and awaiting extradition to South Dakota.

