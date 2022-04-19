SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators with the IRS andHomeland Security Investigations are investigating a money laundering scheme allegedly involving three Sioux Falls men.

Authorities say Antyon Hamilton Hogan, Jr., Marvin Antuon Williams and Giovanni Hamilton targeted at least a dozen banks between 2020 and April of this year, including several in the Sioux Falls area.

The list of banks including but not limited to:

First Premier Bank

Wells Fargo Bank

Levo Credit Union

First National Bank

First Bank and Trust

U.S. Bank

American Bank and Trust

American State Bank

Navy Federal Credit Union

Pima Federal Credit Union

JP Morgan Chase

Security National Bank of South Dakota

A news release says after fraudulently obtaining the money from banks, the men then laundered the money through things like wiring and transfers to try to hide where it came from.

Charges in the case include Money Laundering Conspiracy and Bank Fraud Conspiracy. If a person is found guilty of both of those crimes, they could face up to 50-years in federal prison.

The three suspects appeared in federal court on April 7th. That’s the day after the South Dakota Highway Patrol confirmed that the Department of Homeland Security was involved in a search and investigation in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Police, the U.S. Postal Service and the South Dakota Highway Patrol are also involved in this case.

On the same day, he was booked into the Minnehaha County jail on the federal charges, Marvin Williams also faces drug charges in Lincoln County. He faces two charges, including Felony Possession of Marijuana in Lincoln County. That means he’s accused of having between one and ten pounds of pot.

Hogan and Williams remain in federal custody. Hamilton is out on bond.