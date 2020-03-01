3 sentenced in South Dakota on meth trafficking charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO gavel court law

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Federal authorities say three people in South Dakota have been sentenced on methamphetamine trafficking charges in the last week, according to federal authorities.

Thirty-nine-year-old Terry Paulhamus, of Rapid City, and 38-year-old Joel Boe, of Pierre, were each sentenced to 5 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth. Sixty-one-year-old Frank Miller Jr., 61, of Fort Pierre, was sentenced to 4 years and 9 months on a meth conspiracy charge.

Authorities say Miller traveled to Denver to pick up the meth and was arrested last June during a traffic stop that yielded 236 grams of meth

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss