SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marked an exciting time at the Estelline Nursing and Care Center.

Three residents who live there all turn 101-years-old this year, so the nursing home decided to celebrate all of their birthdays on the 101st day of the year.

Family and community members were invited to stop by for the birthday celebrations for Cecil Wiarda, Arnold Johnson and Margaret “Evelyn” Devine.

Cecil Wiarda with family.





Margaret “Evelyn” Devine

Arnold Johnson

Cecil Wiarda





































“We had a great outpouring of folks that come and had a great time. We had cake, mints and just a lot of refreshments. And it was a lot of fun. Families came and they really did a wonderful job talking about their life and their life story and there was just a lot of tears but tears of joy for a lot of people. It was really a special moment,” Hanssen said.

Hanssen says that in his 18 years in health care, he’s never seen a circumstance like this.