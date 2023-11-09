HAYTI, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were taken to hospital, two with life-threatening injuries, following a crash east of Hayti Wednesday afternoon.

Photo from the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from the scene.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies came across the two-vehicle crash just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 81 and SD Highway 21.

Officials say two people had to be rescued from one of the vehicles. The intersection was shut down or reduced to one lane for over an hour.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.