TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Various areas of the upper Midwest are experiencing exceptional drought, and this comes as we approach a time when many people set off fireworks. So, how can these two trends safely coexist?

The City of Tea has taken up the issue. Mayor John Lawler says that normally the only days of the year where fireworks can be set off in the city are on July 3, 4 and 5. However, at a city council meeting last week there was a fireworks ban put in place on those dates because of how dry it is. But on Monday, a special city council meeting made some changes, when literal (and not figurative) fireworks were on a special city council meeting agenda. One of the people who spoke during public input was Mike Denning, owner of The Fireworkz Store, which has various locations in the region.