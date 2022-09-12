SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were killed and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night southwest of Sisseton.

The Highway Patrol says preliminary crash info shows that a Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on Robert County Road 28 when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The Impala struck an approach, went airborne, struck a wooden post, landed on the driver’s side and started on fire.

Three people in the vehicle, a 30-year-old female, and two males, ages unknown, were pronounced dead at the scene. A 29-year-old male sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle has not yet been determined.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.