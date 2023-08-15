SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon, 13 miles west of Sioux Falls.

The Department of Public Safety says a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup was traveling westbound on I-90 near mile 382. The Ram sideswiped multiple vehicles before crossing into the eastbound lane crashing head-on into an RV. Both vehicles were engulfed in fire.

The driver of the Ram was killed from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver and passenger in the RV both were killed in the crash.

Both lanes of traffic on I-90 in the vicinity of the crash were temporarily closed down. You could see smoke from the fire on I-90 from the KELOLAND Live Cam in Parker, which is more than 20 miles south of I-90.