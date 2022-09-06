RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Three people are behind bars in Pennington County facing burglary and drug charges.

Rapid City police say a suspicious SUV and flatbed trailer associated with a storage unit burglary were spotted outside a home in southwest Rapid City.

After getting a search warrant, officers searched the home and found several pieces of stolen property and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested 49-year-old Joey Comes, 40-year-old Esmerelda Stands, and 38-year-old Joshawa Vlcek, all of Rapid City.

The investigation into the stolen property remains active and ongoing