DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were hurt in two separate crashes Monday morning.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says the first happened around 8:30 on I-29.

Photo from the Deuel County Sheriff's Office.

A pickup pulling a trailer was southbound when it lost control in icy road conditions. It then went into the ditch and rolled.

Both the driver and passenger were hurt and taken to the Brookings Hospital.

Then around an hour later a pickup pulling a horse trailer was westbound when a silver car rear-ended the trailer. The car spun around and ended up in the ditch.

The driver and passenger in the pickup were not hurt. The driver of the car did suffer injuries and was taken to the Hendricks hospital before being transported to Sioux Falls.

Both crashes remain under investigation.