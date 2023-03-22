SISSETON, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were arrested after a traffic stop near Sisseton earlier this month.

According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just before 12:30 p.m. on March 11th. A Sisseton-Wahpeton Tribal Police Officer stopped a vehicle and it was turned over to a deputy.

The vehicle was searched and items containing meth, marijuana, and several types of pills, including fentanyl, were found.

Officials say a 2-year-old child was in the vehicle at the time.

Theodore Thode, Devontae Wanna, and Craig Wanna were arrested.

All three are facing multiple drug charges and contributing to the abuse, neglect or delinquency of a child.