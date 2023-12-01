SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people arrested in Sioux Falls are facing a list of charges including having a stolen vehicle and drugs.

Detectives spotted the trio in a parking lot on North Cleveland Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Jesse Foht Alicia Spoonemore Trent Stepp

When the officer pulled up behind the car, a passenger got out and started running, but police caught up with him.

Meanwhile, the person behind the wheel tried driving away.

“The stolen vehicle hit a deck, and then part of the front of a building. I think kind of the railing area, I’m not sure if it actually struck the building itself or just pieces outside of it. They were not able to get away,” Sioux Falls police officer Sam Clemmens said.

The driver, Alicia Spoonemore, faces the most charges including grand theft.

Police say she was also in possession of meth and pills.