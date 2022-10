MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Three businesses in Minnehaha County have failed a recent alcohol compliance check by the Sheriff’s Office.

They are Pump N Stuff in Crooks, The Gruff Plates and Pours, and Tailgator’s Bar and Grill in Brandon.

The 69 other businesses that were checked passed.

Officials say these checks are done periodically to reduce the purchase of underage alcohol.