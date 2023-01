SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A central Sioux Falls traffic stop turned up guns and drugs and led to three arrests.

Police say the driver was wanted, so they stopped his car around 2 a.m.

Inside, they allegedly found meth and two guns – one of them had been stolen from an unlocked car in September.

Michael Hillmer Jacob Abdo Joseph Carpenter

The driver and the passengers all face drugs and weapons charges.

All three men have criminal histories.