SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have arrested three men in connection with a shots-fired call involving someone firing a handgun from a car.

It happened last night in the area of West 22nd Street and South Main Avenue.

A 2015 Green Kia Soul was seen driving around with a man riding out the window and firing the weapon.

Officers were able to locate the car and a pursuit began but was eventually called off.

The vehicle was later located unoccupied near West 33rd Street and South Summit Avenue. Police say a perimeter was set up and all the suspects were found and arrested.

25-year-olds Alexander Markus Cool and Matthew Patrick Karschnik, along with 23-year-old Timothy Joseph Cervantez are facing multiple charges including reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a former offender, eluding police, obstruction and fleeing. They are also facing drug charges. Police say no members of the public were injured during the incident.