RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Members of South Dakota’s National Guard’s 216th Fire Fighting Team were honored during a deployment ceremony in Rapid City last week.

The three members of the unit will be heading to Romania for a year-long federal deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. The Rapid City unit will be providing fire fighting and base support operations in Romania.

“Working with other countries and making sure that we know what they do and they know what we do. This creates a shared understanding if we have to help them or have them help us” said First Lt. Christian Trainor, commander of 216th Fire Fighting Team. First Lt. Trainor has been the commander for only five weeks and went through an accelerated training program to prepare for the deployment.”

This will be the unit’s fourth federal mobilization since 2001.