3 killed from I-90 crash near Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Three men were killed in a car-semi truck and trailer crash on Interstate 90 near Sturgis Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the three people who died were all men, ages 55, 22 and 21-years-old. All three were pronounced dead at the scene and all three were wearing seatbelts. The 21-year-old was the driver.

The semi-truck and trailer was eastbound on I-90 when it was rear-ended by the car, near mile marker 25, five miles west of Sturgis.

The 77-year-old man driving the semi-truck and a 74-year-old woman passenger were not injured in the crash.

Names of the people involved won’t be released until notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation.