SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Job Service offices in Brookings, Madison and Winner will close effective Feb. 8, Marcia Hultman, the secretary of the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation, said in an email to KELOLAND News.

An employment specialist position will be eliminated in the Lake Andes Job Service. Employment service assistant positions will be eliminated in Aberdeen, Mitchell, Spearfish and Vermillion. Secretary positions will be eliminated in Rapid City and Watertown.

Twenty-two employees will be impacted, Hultman said.

The closures and cuts come because “federal funds not increasing while the cost of doing business has grown,” Hultman said. We have dealt with this in recent years by gradually reducing staff and utilizing carry-over funds. However, the inflationary impacts of the past year called for a more targeted effort resulting in today’s actions.”

Hultman said a top priority “is help staff find employment within state government should that be their preference.”

The department will also be “working diligently throughout this transition to prioritize continuity of service to our clients, partners, and communities,” Hultman said in the email.