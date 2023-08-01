LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a stolen car crashed south of Hudson.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a car ran into a tree just after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

First responders arriving on the scene found that multiple people needed to be rescued from the car.

The 18-year-old man driving the car suffered serious injuries. Two teenage girls were also hurt.

During the investigation, authorities learned that the car was stolen out of Des Moines.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol are investigating the incident