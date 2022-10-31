SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say there are three more stolen guns on the city’s streets.

Despite repeated reminders from police, they were all stolen from unlocked cars.

“I’d like to say this is a rare occurrence but it’s something we still see from time to time,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

In one of the stolen gun reports officers say the owner hadn’t seen the gun in months and didn’t know when it was stolen.

The thefts were not concentrated in one area of the city.