3 children, 1 adult hurt in house fire in Allen

ALLEN, S.D. (KELO) — Three children and one adult were seriously injured from a house fire Thursday afternoon in the township of Allen on the Pine Ridge Reservation, according to the Martin Volunteer Fire Department.

In a post with photos of the house fire on Twitter, authorities said the house was totally engulfed in flames when crews responded. Everyone injured was sent to the Bennett County Hospital.

The three children were sent to a burn center in Colorado, while the adult was transferred to a Rapid City hospital. There was no update on the conditions.