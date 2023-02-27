HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Three man charged in a shooting in Huron earlier this month are scheduled to be in court this week.

According to the court records, the three men all face attempted murder charges.

Court documents say in the early morning hours of February 18, Dakota Kjellerson went to an apartment looking for his wife. He allegedly kicked in the door. That’s when Hector Garcia Nunez threatened to shoot if Kjellerson came in.

Kjellerson left and at some point gunshots were fired. Court documents say both sides say the other shot first.

Authorities recovered at least 14 shell casings from the scene.

Kjellerson was shot and has since been released from the hospital.

Dakota Kjellerson Hector Garcia Nunez Abdias Miranda Colon

Kjellerson is expected to be in court on Tuesday. Garcia Nunez and Abdias Miranda Colon, who also face drug charges, are scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.