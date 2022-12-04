SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) Police have arrested three people in connection with a homicide in central Sioux Falls this summer. Police say the arrests are the result of the ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion.

Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and grand theft. While Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley are facing first-degree murder and burglary charges.

Officers responded to investigate Billion’s death in the 1300 block of S. Duluth Avenue on August 19th.

An autopsy determined Billion’s manner of death was homicide by gunshot. Investigators believe Billion may have died the night of August 16th or the morning of August 17th.

Police and the SWAT team made the arrests Saturday at two locations in Sioux Falls. The first arrest occurred in the 3800 block of South Hawthorne Avenue. Then the SWAT team responded to East 21st Street and South Center Avenue Saturday night. Police say all three suspects surrendered without incident and that no force was used.

We expect to learn more information about the arrests during Monday morning’s briefing by Sioux Falls police which we will live-stream beginning at 10:30.