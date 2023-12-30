CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln County authorities have arrested three northwest Iowa men suspected in a string of church burglaries.

As part of their investigation, deputies stationed themselves inside a church south of Canton Thursday night, when authorities say two men came to the back door and attempted to break-in. But the men abruptly left. Deputies watched the men drive-off in a pickup that another deputy then pulled over.

They arrested a 31-year-old man from Hawarden, a 27-year-old man from Sheldon and a 19-year-old man from Sioux Center.

Investigators say they found meth, burglary tools and other burglary-related items inside the truck.

The suspects are facing several charges including 3rd-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance.