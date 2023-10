HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Three people are behind bars in connection with a store burglary and vehicle thefts.

Joseph Patterson | Courtesy Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Hayley Still | Courtesy Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Krzysztof Skora | Courtesy Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

Thirty-five-year-old Joseph Patterson, 19-year-old Hayley Still and 33-year-old Krzysztof Skora face charges of burglary and grand theft.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the three stole items from Turtle Town in Hill City.

Investigators say they are also connected to recent vehicle thefts.

During a search on Friday, deputies say they found multiple items related to the cases.