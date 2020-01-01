3 arrested for New Year’s Day shooting in eastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people started 2020 behind bars after a shooting in eastern Sioux Falls early Wednesday morning.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, Jorey Davis, 24, of Flandreau, Larissa Rederth, 24, of Sioux Falls, and Jeremy Davis, 28, of Sioux Falls, have been arrested and are all facing aggravated assault charges.

Police responded to a report of gunshots at 2:23 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Cleveland Avenue. Another report was filed from a gunshot wound victim at a hospital. The victim had non-life threatening injuries.

Davis is also facing charges of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, discharge of a firearm at a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon. Rederth is facing possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of stolen property as well.

